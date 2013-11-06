Nov 6 Currency speculators cut their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week for which data is available, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Wednesday. The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $3.146 billion in the week ended Oct. 29 from $3.64 billion the previous week. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. Speculators have now been short the dollar since the week of Oct. 8 or four straight weeks. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 7,944,764,184.58 10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week Long 17,483 13,928 Short 79,878 85,730 Net -62,395 -71,802 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -12,132,883,312.50 10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week Long 136,054 137,061 Short 65,437 64,627 Net 70,617 72,434 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -1,019,058,062.50 10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week Long 57,791 59,437 Short 47,629 45,175 Net 10,162 14,262 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -1,593,071,786.31 10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week Long 22,727 22,175 Short 11,276 11,244 Net 11,451 10,931 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,455,717,970.77 10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week Long 27,233 28,906 Short 42,470 34,270 Net -15,237 -5,364 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 2,197,778,520.00 10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week Long 25,041 22,882 Short 48,239 44,993 Net -23,198 -22,111 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -189,523,558.83 10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week Long 27,735 28,776 Short 22,839 21,562 Net 4,896 7,214 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -876,668,750.00 10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week Long 17,705 21,349 Short 7,080 8,235 Net 10,625 13,114