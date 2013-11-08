NEW YORK, Nov 8 Speculative bets favored the U.S. dollar in the latest week, posting their highest long position since mid-September, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net longs totaled $7.02 billion in the week ended Nov. 5, from a short position of $3.146 billion in the week ended Oct. 29. Speculators turned long the greenback for the first time since the week of Oct. 1 and this week's long contract total was the largest since the week of Sept. 17. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 9,365,417,808.91 11/5/13 week 10/29/13 week Long 18,734 17,483 Short 92,526 79,878 Net -73,792 -62,395 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -5,582,109,775.00 11/5/13 week 10/29/13 week Long 103,333 136,054 Short 70,190 65,437 Net 33,143 70,617 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 239,857,800.00 11/5/13 week 10/29/13 week Long 51,186 57,791 Short 53,578 47,629 Net -2,392 10,162 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -1,107,690,202.52 11/5/13 week 10/29/13 week Long 20,479 22,727 Short 12,384 11,276 Net 8,095 11,451 CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,722,349,789.51 11/5/13 week 10/29/13 week Long 26,803 27,233 Short 44,805 42,470 Net -18,002 -15,237 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 2,382,367,680.00 11/5/13 week 10/29/13 week Long 22,357 25,041 Short 47,424 48,239 Net -25,067 -23,198 MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -196,845,905.38 11/5/13 week 10/29/13 week Long 29,474 27,735 Short 24,294 22,839 Net 5,180 4,896 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) -811,685,880.00 11/5/13 week 10/29/13 week Long 16,937 17,705 Short 7,229 7,080 Net 9,708 10,625