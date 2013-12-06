Dec 6 Currency speculators trimmed their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $19.85 billion in the week ended Dec. 3, from $20.39 billion the week before. It was, however, the fifth straight week of long positions in the U.S. dollar.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

16,267,806,615.28

12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week

Long 21,290 23,999

Short 154,673 147,201

Net -133,383 -123,202

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

-1,581,759,600.00

12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week

Long 82,230 74,118

Short 72,918 74,549

Net 9,312 -431

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -1,881,789,243.75

12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week

Long 73,962 56,969

Short 55,593 56,578

Net 18,369 391

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -904,981,753.84

12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week

Long 14,489 13,012

Short 7,942 8,360

Net 6,547 4,652

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 3,905,974,074.77

12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week

Long 32,589 28,143

Short 74,172 56,923

Net -41,583 -28,780

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 4,048,252,960.00

12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week

Long 20,197 17,197

Short 64,508 50,708

Net -44,311 -33,511

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -340,790,306.95

12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week

Long 27,661 38,508

Short 18,728 26,045

Net 8,933 12,463

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -629,453,600.00

12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week

Long 13,660 16,064

Short 6,021 5,815

Net 7,639 10,249