NEW YORK, Jan 10 Currency speculators boosted
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their
largest in four months, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $21.11
billion in the week ended Jan. 7, from $17.5 billion the
previous week. This week's long dollar position was the highest
since Sept. 10 amid a raft of generally positive U.S. economic
data.
But that optimism on the dollar could change next week given
a much weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report for
December released on Friday.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 15,400,095,602.29
1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week
Long 11,340 14,274
Short 140,208 149,502
Net -128,868 -135,228
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -2,467,378,375.00
1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week
Long 88,119 101,916
Short 73,621 71,327
Net 14,498 30,589
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-1,863,358,612.50
1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week
Long 54,679 62,084
Short 36,501 39,303
Net 18,178 22,781
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-650,027,502.75
1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week
Long 18,813 26,507
Short 14,086 15,618
Net 4,727 10,889
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
5,624,489,037.53
1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week
Long 30,535 28,206
Short 91,077 86,162
Net -60,542 -57,956
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
5,074,041,000.00
1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week
Long 14,213 14,430
Short 71,065 71,844
Net -56,852 -57,414
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -676,827,861.92
1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week
Long 38,449 37,874
Short 20,842 22,269
Net 17,607 15,605
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
-651,383,460.00
1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week
Long 14,803 14,198
Short 6,937 7,491
Net 7,866 6,707