NEW YORK Jan 27 Speculators in the latest week increased bets on the U.S. dollar to the highest in six months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $25.89 billion in the week ended Jan. 21, from $22.66 billion the previous week. This week's long dollar position was the highest since July 23 last year.
It was the 12th straight long position for the dollar and reflects expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to pare back its asset purchases this year, though at a gradual pace.
Many in the market expect the Fed to slow its monthly bond purchases to a $65 billion pace from $75 billion at its policy meeting this week.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 13,777,684,563.76
1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week
Long 13,128 10,754
Short 128,089 128,820
Net -114,961 -118,066
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 639,306,850.00
1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week
Long 79,321 87,059
Short 83,093 77,813
Net -3,772 9,246
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -897,887,500.00
1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week
Long 56,573 54,352
Short 47,853 43,192
Net 8,720 11,160
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 263,873,626.37
1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week
Long 11,645 12,601
Short 13,566 15,542
Net -1,921 -2,941
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 6,413,771,089.83
1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week
Long 29,423 34,212
Short 99,750 101,557
Net -70,327 -67,345
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 5,692,784,700.00
1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week
Long 15,645 10,376
Short 80,299 62,364
Net -64,654 -51,988
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 136,673,573.18
1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week
Long 26,739 32,495
Short 30,367 18,778
Net -3,628 13,717
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -711,260,280.00
1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week
Long 17,330 17,539
Short 8,774 7,925
Net 8,556 9,614
