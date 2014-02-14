Feb 14 Speculators pared bets on the U.S. dollar
in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$19.24 billion in the week ended Feb.11, from $20.72 billion,
the previous week.
Still, it was the 15th straight long position for the dollar
and reflects expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to
pare back its asset purchases this year. The last time
speculators were short the U.S. dollar was in late October.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $9,595,878,398.13
11Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 13,686 15,896
Short 92,472 92,725
Net -78,786 -76,829
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $1,181,048,050.00
11Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 75,048 67,614
Short 81,977 81,224
Net -6,929 -13,610
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$-1,097,081,600.00
11Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 53,199 52,098
Short 42,527 41,147
Net 10,672 10,951
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-77,237,808.95
11Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 12,166 13,236
Short 11,611 11,016
Net 555 2,220
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$5,355,143,584.15
11Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 27,745 29,439
Short 86,673 89,739
Net -58,928 -60,300
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$4,283,335,080.00
11Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 10,202 11,696
Short 57,605 67,219
Net -47,403 -55,523
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1,277,745,986.81
11Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 9,682 13,694
Short 43,622 48,209
Net -33,940 -34,515
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$-635,578,380.00
11Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 13,176 14,588
Short 5,535 6,556
Net 7,641 8,032