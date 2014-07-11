July 11 Speculators increased their bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $10.34
billion in the week ended July 8, from $8.65 billion the
previous week when it was the smallest net long on the dollar in
five weeks.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Net long dollar at $8.169 billion
08Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 11,174 18,739
Short 77,549 77,425
Net -66,375 -58,686
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Net long dollar at $10.083 billion
08Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 51,595 52,665
Short 110,860 113,441
Net -59,265 -60,776
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Net short dollar at $4.458 billion
08Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 86,614 99,929
Short 44,975 43,517
Net 41,639 56,412
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Net long dollar at $0.954 billion
08Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 9,136 9,731
Short 15,949 16,991
Net -6,813 -7,260
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Net short dollar at $0.964 billion
08Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 58,245 44,755
Short 47,950 42,060
Net 10,295 2,695
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Net long dollar at $3.44 billion
08Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 66,705 76,598
Short 30,102 37,719
Net 36,603 38,879
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Net short dollar at $2.65 billion
08Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 82,777 85,387
Short 13,966 15,825
Net 68,811 69,562
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Net short dollar at $1.266 billion
08Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 26,750 26,563
Short 12,334 17,578
Net 14,416 8,985
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)