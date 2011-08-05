(Adds table)

NEW YORK, Aug 5 Currency speculators reduced their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net short position slipped to $24.80 billion in the week ended Aug. 2, from $25.42 billion a week earlier.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long a currency is a bet its value will rise.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week

Long 78,855 72,114

Short 20,022 20,812

Net 58,833 51,302

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week

Long 58,313 60,177

Short 56,550 43,139

Net 1,763 17,038

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week

Long 43,266 33,312

Short 38,127 32,090

Net 5,139 1,222

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week

Long 25,593 21,103

Short 13,252 13,226

Net 12,341 7,877

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week

Long 57,482 52,884

Short 16,445 16,743

Net 41,037 36,141

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week

Long 91,352 92,174

Short 15,754 10,736

Net 75,598 81,438

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week

Long 96,157 103,288

Short 7,673 11,375

Net 88,484 91,813

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week

Long 25,808 25,241

Short 1,682 1,950

Net 24,126 23,291