NEW YORK, Aug 5 Currency speculators reduced
their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position slipped to
$24.80 billion in the week ended Aug. 2, from $25.42 billion a
week earlier.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long a currency is a bet its value will rise.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week
Long 78,855 72,114
Short 20,022 20,812
Net 58,833 51,302
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week
Long 58,313 60,177
Short 56,550 43,139
Net 1,763 17,038
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week
Long 43,266 33,312
Short 38,127 32,090
Net 5,139 1,222
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week
Long 25,593 21,103
Short 13,252 13,226
Net 12,341 7,877
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week
Long 57,482 52,884
Short 16,445 16,743
Net 41,037 36,141
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week
Long 91,352 92,174
Short 15,754 10,736
Net 75,598 81,438
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week
Long 96,157 103,288
Short 7,673 11,375
Net 88,484 91,813
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
8/02/11 week 7/26/11 week
Long 25,808 25,241
Short 1,682 1,950
Net 24,126 23,291