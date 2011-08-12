NEW YORK, Aug 12 Currency speculators slashed their bets against the U.S. dollar by more than half to their lowest since January, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net short position dropped to $11.61 billion in the week ended Aug. 9, from $24.80 billion a week earlier.

Speculators also turned bearish on the euro, with net shorts of 8,273 contracts.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long a currency is a bet its value will rise.

