(Adds table, details)

NEW YORK, Aug 26 Currency speculators increased bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $16.27 billion in the week ended Aug. 23, from $13.55 billion a week earlier.

Speculators also turned bullish on sterling, with net long contracts of 10,961, the largest since March 2008. Short-term investors had net short contracts of 3,096 in the pound the previous week.

Euro net longs were also cut by more than half to 2,539 contracts, reflecting increased nervousness about the euro zone debt crisis.

Bullish bets on the Australian dollar, meanwhile rose to 43,574 contracts from 29.723 the week before. It was the largest net long since Aug. 2.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -7,685,372,375.11

8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week

Long 60,831 59,060

Short 13,692 11,712

Net 47,139 47,348

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -458,226,025.00

8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week

Long 47,711 47,094

Short 45,172 40,368

Net 2,539 6,726

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -1,130,010,593.75

8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week

Long 40,888 36,193

Short 29,927 39,289

Net 10,961 -3,096

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -1,520,607,169.91

8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week

Long 14,889 13,330

Short 5,252 4,322

Net 9,637 9,008

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -890,912,770.69

8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week

Long 23,368 23,153

Short 14,564 19,032

Net 8,804 4,121

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -4,585,727,760.00

8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week

Long 50,917 41,286

Short 7,343 11,563

Net 43,574 29,723

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -886,462,917.55

8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week

Long 40,566 40,669

Short 18,731 18,035

Net 21,835 22,634

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,409,821,040.00

8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week

Long 17,980 19,214

Short 1,104 797

Net 16,876 18,417 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)