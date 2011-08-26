(Adds table, details)
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Currency speculators increased
bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $16.27
billion in the week ended Aug. 23, from $13.55 billion a week
earlier.
Speculators also turned bullish on sterling, with net long
contracts of 10,961, the largest since March 2008. Short-term
investors had net short contracts of 3,096 in the pound the
previous week.
Euro net longs were also cut by more than half to 2,539
contracts, reflecting increased nervousness about the euro zone
debt crisis.
Bullish bets on the Australian dollar, meanwhile rose to
43,574 contracts from 29.723 the week before. It was the
largest net long since Aug. 2.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -7,685,372,375.11
8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week
Long 60,831 59,060
Short 13,692 11,712
Net 47,139 47,348
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -458,226,025.00
8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week
Long 47,711 47,094
Short 45,172 40,368
Net 2,539 6,726
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-1,130,010,593.75
8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week
Long 40,888 36,193
Short 29,927 39,289
Net 10,961 -3,096
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-1,520,607,169.91
8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week
Long 14,889 13,330
Short 5,252 4,322
Net 9,637 9,008
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-890,912,770.69
8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week
Long 23,368 23,153
Short 14,564 19,032
Net 8,804 4,121
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-4,585,727,760.00
8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week
Long 50,917 41,286
Short 7,343 11,563
Net 43,574 29,723
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -886,462,917.55
8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week
Long 40,566 40,669
Short 18,731 18,035
Net 21,835 22,634
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,409,821,040.00
8/23/11 week 8/16/11 week
Long 17,980 19,214
Short 1,104 797
Net 16,876 18,417
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)