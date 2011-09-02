(Adds table, details)

NEW YORK, Sept 2 Currency speculators decreased bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $14.62 billion in the week ended Aug. 30, from $16.27 billion a week earlier.

Speculators cut long bets in the Japanese yen, pound sterling, and Swiss franc in the latest week. They also reversed bets in favor of the euro with a small net short position of 384 contracts.

Long positions in commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars increased, the data showed.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a bet its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week

Long 54,136 60,831

Short 12,951 13,692

Net 41,185 47,139

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week

Long 43,894 47,711

Short 44,278 45,172

Net -384 2,539

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week

Long 31,248 40,888

Short 30,804 29,927

Net 444 10,961

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week

Long 13,347 14,889

Short 4,005 5,252

Net 9,342 9,637

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week

Long 24,823 23,368

Short 10,884 14,564

Net 13,939 8,804

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week

Long 60,605 50,917

Short 13,036 7,343

Net 47,569 43,574

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week

Long 40,954 40,566

Short 20,074 18,731

Net 20,880 21,835

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week

Long 17,953 17,980

Short 1,388 1,104

Net 16,565 16,876