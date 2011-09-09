BRIEF-Nighthawk increases bought deal private placement to $20 million
* Nighthawk increases bought deal private placement to $20 million
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Currency speculators sharply decreased bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $3.94 billion in the week ended Sept. 6, from $14.62 billion a week earlier.
(Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by )
* Nighthawk increases bought deal private placement to $20 million
BERLIN, Feb 8 Germany's Finance Ministry denied a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that Germany had tried to push for a joint statement of the Group of 20 leading economies in which the G20 would have called for monetary stimulus to be reined in.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts with fall in bond yields)