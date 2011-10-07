EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
NEW YORK, Oct 7 Currency speculators decreased bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $13.77 billion in the week ended Oct. 4, from net longs of $14.38 billion a week earlier.
Speculators slightly increased bets against the euro, with a net short position of 82,697 contracts. A week earlier, net euro shorts stood at 82,473 contracts.
Speculators also reversed bets in favor of the Swiss franc in the latest week, as the currency has weakened significantly following the Swiss National Bank's move to put a floor under the euro/Swiss franc exchange rate.
Net long bets on the commodity-linked Australian dollar more than doubled to 12,911 contracts, the CFTC data showed.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week
Long 60,867 61,166
Short 17,405 18,844
Net 43,462 42,322
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week
Long 18,104 19,705
Short 100,801 102,178
Net -82,697 -82,473
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week
Long 14,929 14,288
Short 83,653 78,298
Net -68,724 -64,010
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week
Long 5,110 6,618
Short 6,219 4,194
Net -1,109 2,424
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week
Long 22,713 21,320
Short 38,395 41,870
Net -15,682 -20,550
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week
Long 35,937 29,422
Short 23,026 24,255
Net 12,911 5,167
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week
Long 6,904 10,211
Short 32,335 30,837
Net -25,431 -20,626
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week
Long 12,929 14,475
Short 7,363 4,884
Net 5,566 9,591 (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Leslie Adler)
