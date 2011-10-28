NEW YORK, Oct 28 Currency speculators decreased bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the lowest in six weeks in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $8.92 billion in the week ended Oct. 25, the lowest since the week ended Sept. 13. Net long dollar positions stood at $14.86 billion a week earlier.

Speculators doubled their bets in favor of the Japanese yen to 54,279 contracts in the latest week, the highest since the beginning of August.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)