NEW YORK, Oct 28 Currency speculators decreased
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the lowest in six weeks in
the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $8.92
billion in the week ended Oct. 25, the lowest since the week
ended Sept. 13. Net long dollar positions stood at $14.86
billion a week earlier.
Speculators doubled their bets in favor of the Japanese yen
to 54,279 contracts in the latest week, the highest since the
beginning of August.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
