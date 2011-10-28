(Adds background, details, table)

NEW YORK, Oct 28 Currency speculators decreased bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the lowest in six weeks in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $8.92 billion in the week ended Oct. 25, the lowest since the week ended Sept. 13. Net long dollar positions stood at $14.86 billion a week earlier.

Speculators doubled their bets in favor of the Japanese yen to 54,279 contracts in the latest week, the highest since the beginning of August.

The positioning shift came as the yen repeatedly strengthened to record highs against the U.S. dollar, with traders testing the resolve of Japanese financial authorities to launched renewed intervention efforts to weaken their currency.

The dollar hit an all-time low of 75.661 yen on electronic trading platform EBS JPY=EBS on Thursday.

Short euro EUR= bets were little changed going into this week's summit of European leaders, but they likely have since declined sharply after a long-awaited agreement struck on Thursday to contain the debt crisis sparked a strong short-covering rally and pushed the euro to a seven-week high against the dollar.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

10/25/11 week 10/18/11 week

Long 75,999 49,047

Short 21,720 22,140

Net 54,279 26,907

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

10/25/11 week 10/18/11 week

Long 21,323 20,977

Short 97,835 98,697

Net -76,512 -77,720

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

10/25/11 week 10/18/11 week

Long 18,917 16,946

Short 69,064 70,172

Net -50,147 -53,226

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

10/25/11 week 10/18/11 week

Long 5,077 3,829

Short 6,280 6,072

Net -1,203 -2,243

CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

10/25/11 week 10/18/11 week

Long 25,368 23,343

Short 43,291 48,138

Net -17,923 -24,795

AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

10/25/11 week 10/18/11 week

Long 45,831 41,395

Short 22,760 21,042

Net 23,071 20,353

MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

10/25/11 week 10/18/11 week

Long 10,160 8,298

Short 37,215 32,427

Net -27,055 -24,129

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

10/25/11 week 10/18/11 week

Long 13,298 12,445

Short 4,079 4,220

Net 9,219 8,225