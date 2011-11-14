Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Nov 14 Currency speculators decreased bets in favor of the U.S. dollar, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $6.23 billion in the week ended Nov. 8. Net long dollar positions stood at $9.87 billion a week earlier.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* Nagra will provide Altice USA with content protection and innovation platform to enable encryption and content security for its HD and 4K offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 6 The euro could fall swiftly below parity with the dollar and France's borrowing costs soar to 2 percent more than their German equivalents if far-right leader Marine Le Pen won the French presidency in May, according to U.S. bank JPMorgan.