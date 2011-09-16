(Refiles with no changes to headline or text)

NEW YORK, Sept 16 Currency speculators took long bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, the first net-long week since July 2010, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $1.77 billion in the week ended Sept. 13, from a net short position of $3.94 billion a week earlier.

It was the first long dollar position in 14-1/2 months. Speculators have been dollar short since early July 2010, according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Nick Olivari)