NEW YORK, Sept 30 Currency speculators increased bets on the U.S. dollar to their highest since June 2010, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.38 billion in the week ended September 27, from net longs of $9.61 billion a week earlier.
Investors have been long the dollar for the last three weeks.
Reflecting persistent concerns about the euro zone debt crisis, speculators raised their net short euro position to 82,473 contracts from shorts of 79,460 the previous week.
Net short sterling contracts rose to 64,010 from 59,755 in the prior week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week
Long 61,166 63,888
Short 18,844 18,271
Net 42,322 45,617
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week
Long 19,705 19,920
Short 102,178 99,380
Net -82,473 -79,460
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week
Long 14,288 14,106
Short 78,298 73,861
Net -64,010 -59,755
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week
Long 6,618 7,258
Short 4,194 3,037
Net 2,424 4,221
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week
Long 21,320 20,422
Short 41,870 25,880
Net -20,550 -5,458
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week
Long 29,422 39,049
Short 24,255 15,954
Net 5,167 23,095
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week
Long 10,211 8,251
Short 30,837 25,141
Net -20,626 -16,890
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week
Long 14,475 16,511
Short 4,884 2,946
Net 9,591 13,565 (Reporting by Nick Olivari, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
