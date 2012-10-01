NEW YORK Oct 1 The euro hit session highs against the dollar on Monday after a U.S. manufacturing survey showed the sector grew for the first time since May, boosting the market's risk appetite and prompting a further move away from the safe-haven greenback.

The euro rose to the day's peak of $1.2934. It was last at $1.2927, up 0.5 percent. The yen, another safe haven, also suffered a setback after the data, pushing the dollar up 0.2 percent at 78.07 yen and the euro up 0.8 percent at 100.97 yen.