NEW YORK Feb 1 The dollar rose versus the yen on Friday after data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in January to its highest level in nine months.

The dollar traded as high as 92.20 yen after the data, compared with 92.08 earlier. It was last at 92.16 yen, up 0.5 percent on the day.

Separate data showed U.S. construction spending rose in December.