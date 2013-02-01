CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Pressure mounts on France's Fillon as party heavyweights look to Juppe
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
NEW YORK Feb 1 The dollar rose versus the yen on Friday after data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in January to its highest level in nine months.
The dollar traded as high as 92.20 yen after the data, compared with 92.08 earlier. It was last at 92.16 yen, up 0.5 percent on the day.
Separate data showed U.S. construction spending rose in December.
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
LONDON, March 5 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said he would keep "reserves in the tank" to see the economy through its looming Brexit challenge, signalling little room for extra spending in this week's budget despite better news on borrowing.
PARIS, March 5 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon will speak on France 2 television's Sunday evening news programme, the broadcaster said, after he had earlier cancelled a Monday morning radio appearance that was to discuss his campaign.