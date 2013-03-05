NEW YORK, March 5 The euro surrendered gains to
trade lower against the dollar on Tuesday while the U.S.
currency pared losses against the yen after solid U.S. economic
data and a benchmark U.S. stock index climbed to an all-time
high.
The pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector
accelerated to its fastest pace in a year in February, helped by
a pick-up in new orders and demand for exports, an industry
report showed on Tuesday.
Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose above the intraday all-time high reached in
October 2007, when the world was heading toward the financial
crisis..
"The market is seeing positive U.S. data as positive for the
dollar," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "Economic data is
providing underlying support."
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3017, while
the dollar was down 0.1 percent against the yen at 93.39 yen,
well off the session low..