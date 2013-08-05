NEW YORK Aug 5 The dollar pared losses versus
the Japanese yen and extended gains versus the euro on Monday
after data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector
accelerated in July, picking up from a three-year low as new
orders surged.
New orders rose to their highest in five months, an industry
report showed on Monday.
The report likely added to views that economic growth will
strengthen in the latter half of the year, as last week's ISM
manufacturing report showed the sector's growth hit a two-year
high in July.
The dollar last traded down 0.2 percent at 98.74 yen.
It had been trading at about 98.58 before the data.
The euro last traded down 0.3 percent at $1.3238. It
had been trading at around $1.3248 before the data.