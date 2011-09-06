(Updates with U.S. services sector data)

NEW YORK, Sept 6 The dollar pared gains against the euro and briefly extended gains against the yen on Tuesday after a report showed the U.S. services sector expanded more than expected in August.

For more see [ID:nN1E7850AY].

The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.1 percent at $1.4080, compared with $1.4066 before the report.

The dollar rose to 77.47 yen after the release of the data but then slipped back to 77.399 yen on EBS compared with 77.378 yen before the report JPY=EBS. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)