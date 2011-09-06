BRIEF-Red Pine Exploration increases size of previously announced private placement
* Red Pine Exploration announces increase to previously announced brokered private placement
(Updates with U.S. services sector data)
NEW YORK, Sept 6 The dollar pared gains against the euro and briefly extended gains against the yen on Tuesday after a report showed the U.S. services sector expanded more than expected in August.
The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.1 percent at $1.4080, compared with $1.4066 before the report.
The dollar rose to 77.47 yen after the release of the data but then slipped back to 77.399 yen on EBS compared with 77.378 yen before the report JPY=EBS. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 10 Argentina will issue up to $4 billion in debt under local law next week, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, with a mix of short-term treasury letters in U.S. dollars and longer-term treasury bonds in pesos.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The top Federal Reserve official charged with financial regulation said on Friday that he would resign, just a week after the new administration of President Donald Trump said it would undertake a review of what it sees as onerous bank rules.