NEW YORK Oct 5 The euro pared most losses against the dollar on Wednesday after the Institute for Supply Management's services index came in a touch better than expected, lifting risk appetite.

The euro last traded at $1.3330 EUR=EBS, still down 0.1 percent on the day but higher than $1.3303 before the release of the data.

The dollar rose to 76.92 yen JPY=EBS, a New York session peak, compared with 76.82 yen earlier. It was last at 76.85 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)