NEW YORK Dec 1 The dollar extended losses against the euro on Thursday after data showed that a key U.S. manufacturing index rose more than expected in November, increasing the market's appetite for risk.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of manufacturing activity advanced to 52.7 last month, higher than the consensus forecast of 51.5. For more, click on [ID:nEAPA10DL0].

The euro rose above $1.3500 after the ISM figure, from $1.34840 just before. It was last at $1.35032 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, up 0.4 percent on the day.

