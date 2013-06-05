NEW YORK, June 5 The dollar struggled against
both the euro and the yen on Wednesday after a U.S. service
sector report showed its employment index fell to its lowest
since July last year.
The report does not bode well for Friday's U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report, analysts said, following an ADP private sector
employment report earlier in the session that underwhelmed
expectations.
The euro rose as high as $1.3085 against the dollar
after the data from $1.3071 just before. Against the yen, the
dollar fell to 99.22 yen from 99.63.