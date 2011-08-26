NEW YORK Aug 26 The dollar pared losses against the euro and yen on Friday as Federal Reserve Chairman BenBernanke said the central bank was prepared to employ tools as needed to promote a stronger U.S. recovery but offered no definitive actions.

Speaking at the Fed's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Bernanke said the recovery from crisis was much less robust than hoped. [ID:nW1E7JM00N]

Sentiment on any action if any, had swung back and forth ahead of the speech. Additional liquidity was expected to hurt the dollar.

The euro was last at $1.44036, up 0.1 percent on the day, after changing hands at $1.4443 just before Bernanke's comments reached investors, according to electronic trading platform EBS. EUR=EBS

The dollar was last down 1.1 percent against the yen at 76.59 yen after trading at 76.50 yen, the session low on electronic trading platform EBS JPY=EBS, just before the Bernanke headlines. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)