BRIEF-Walmart says anticipates currency impact on net sales of about $3 bln for the year
* Walmart says "in the U.K., we faced some challenges this past year and we’re addressing these with urgency" -- management earnings call transcript
NEW YORK, Sept 13 The dollar hit a fresh seven-month low against the yen on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims came in worse than expected in the latest week.
The dollar fell to 77.54 yen, its lowest since mid-February. It was last at 77.59, down 0.3 percent on the day.
U.S. jobless claims were at 382,000, the highest in two months. Economists had forecast claims rising to 370,000.
* Walmart says "in the U.K., we faced some challenges this past year and we’re addressing these with urgency" -- management earnings call transcript
Feb 21 UK-based Waverton Investment Management named Luke Hyde-Smith as portfolio manager, head of third party fund selection.
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.