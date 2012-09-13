NEW YORK, Sept 13 The dollar hit a fresh seven-month low against the yen on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims came in worse than expected in the latest week.

The dollar fell to 77.54 yen, its lowest since mid-February. It was last at 77.59, down 0.3 percent on the day.

U.S. jobless claims were at 382,000, the highest in two months. Economists had forecast claims rising to 370,000.