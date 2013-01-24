NEW YORK Jan 24 The dollar rose to session
highs against the yen on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims data
came in better than expected in the latest week, falling to a
five-year low.
"The two-week improvement in initial claims is not yet a
trend but it may reflect a better, less partisan atmosphere in
Washington and the lack of drama over the debt limit increase
and employers more willing to plan for the future," said Joseph
Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets in
Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
The dollar climbed to a session peak of 89.80 yen and
was last at 89.74, up 1.3 percent on the day.