NEW YORK Jan 24 The dollar rose to session highs against the yen on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims data came in better than expected in the latest week, falling to a five-year low.

"The two-week improvement in initial claims is not yet a trend but it may reflect a better, less partisan atmosphere in Washington and the lack of drama over the debt limit increase and employers more willing to plan for the future," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

The dollar climbed to a session peak of 89.80 yen and was last at 89.74, up 1.3 percent on the day.