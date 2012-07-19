NEW YORK, July 19 The euro briefly extended gains against the dollar on Thursday after data showed initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose more than expected in the latest week.

U.S. weekly claims rose to 386,000 from a revised 352,000 the previous week. Analysts were expecting claims of 365,000.

The euro initially rose to $1.2306 after the data from about $1.2292 before the data. But the euro retraced those gains and was last at $1.2290, flat on the day. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)