NEW YORK Oct 20 The dollar extended gains against the yen and pared losses against the euro on Thursday after data showed initial U.S. weekly jobless claims fell in the latest week.

The dollar rose to 77.08 yen JPY= after the data from around 76.96 prior to the release of the data. The euro fell to $1.3758 EUR= from $1.3771 just before the release of the data.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that initial state jobless benefit claims fell to 403,000 in the latest week. Markets were expecting claims of 400,000. [ID:nOAT004886]. (Reporting by Nick Olivari, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)