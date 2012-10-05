UPDATE 1-MOVES-Morgan Stanley's global stock trading head leaves for hedge fund Millennium
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.
NEW YORK Oct 5 The dollar rose against the yen on Friday after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate last month fell to nearly a four-year low and the economy created jobs that were slightly above expectations.
The dollar rose to session highs against the yen to 78.78 and was last at 78.72 yen, up 0.3 percent. The euro was slightly lower at $1.3010.
* JDL GOLD AND LUNA GOLD ANNOUNCE A BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR C$15 MILLION AND AN INCREASE TO THE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$50 MILLION
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge on Tuesday spared a former Rabobank trader from prison after he cooperated in a U.S. probe into how traders manipulated Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.