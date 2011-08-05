NEW YORK Aug 5 The dollar trimmed losses against the yen on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected last month.

The dollar rose as high as 78.910 yen JPY=EBS on trading platform EBS from 78.650 before the data. It last traded at 78.770 yen, down 0.4 percent.

The euro briefly extended gains, trading above $1.42 EUR=EBS, but was last at $1.41750, up 0.5 percent.

For the jobs data, click on [ID:nOAT004847].

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)