-- Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The
opinions expressed are his own --
By Neal Kimberley
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters)- The Japanese yen should resume its
slide against the dollar in 2015 after Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's ruling coalition cruised to victory in Sunday's national
election.
"I believe the public approved of two years of our
'Abenomics' policies," Abe said, sounding very much like a man
who feels he now has a mandate to do more of the same, only with
even more vigour.
Abenomics policies have been characterised by "three arrows"
-- massive monetary and fiscal expansion, and structural reforms
-- though much of the heavy lifting on the latter arguably
remains to be done.
Abe can likely rely on the Bank of Japan, led by Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda, to help out.
The BOJ's increasingly expansive monetary policy stance, in
particular, has the side effect of traders driving down the
value of the yen.
Kuroda, who only managed to force through new policy easing
on Oct. 31 on a 5-4 vote, may well feel vindicated by the
subsequent deterioration in Japanese economic data, including
Monday's BOJ quarterly "Tankan" survey. The latest showed
Japanese business confidence barely improved in the fourth
quarter and is seen worsening.
Kuroda pledged on Nov. 25 to expand monetary stimulus
further if needed.
In light of the data since Halloween, the four policymakers
who opposed further monetary easing then may now be more
reluctant to vote against the BOJ governor if he presses for
further measures in the new year.
Both Kuroda and Abe, for different reasons, will consider
their personal positions have been strengthened.
Those are the ingredients for more of the same fiscal and
monetary policies that leave the Japanese yen foundering in
their wake.