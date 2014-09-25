BRIEF-Drunk Elephant Holdings LLC says raises $8.3 mln in equity financing
* Drunk Elephant Holdings LLC says has raised $8.3 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lXyiYH)
WELLINGTON, Sept 25 The New Zealand dollar fell broadly on Thursday, plumbing a one-year low against the U.S. dollar after the country's central bank chief warned that the currency remained strong despite its recent sell-off.
The kiwi tumbled around half a U.S. cent to $0.8026, its weakest since September 2013, after Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler said that the real exchange rate remained above sustainable and justifiable levels.
Against a currency basket the kiwi traded 0.2 percent lower at 77.85, its weakest since February. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Drunk Elephant Holdings LLC says has raised $8.3 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lXyiYH)
* Treasury aims to lower cash holding to $23 bln Wednesday (Adds cash management bill sale results, quote)
* Moody's assigns AA1 to Massachusetts' $777M GO bonds 2017 series A, B & C; outlook stable