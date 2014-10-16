BRIEF-Spain's Prosegur Cash sets IPO price at 2 euros per share
March 15 Prosegur Cash : * Sets IPO price at 2 euros per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
WELLINGTON Oct 17 The New Zealand dollar briefly slipped to a session low on Friday, but quickly recouped its losses amid market speculation that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand had warned against strength in the domestic currency.
The kiwi fell roughly half a cent to $0.7878, before recovering to around $0.7930 when market participants acknowledged that an announcement on changes to the RBNZ's currency basket did not contain a statement on currency strength.
"The Reserve Bank updated their trade-weighted (TWI) announcement," said a trader in Auckland. "They meant to just update the TWI statement, and nothing else. It was stuff that was previously on the website (which were picked up by media)." (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by G Crosse)
March 15 Prosegur Cash : * Sets IPO price at 2 euros per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
* Take up of settlement offer at more than 50 percent of targeted shares at present Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* M&T Bank Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 3.75% to 4.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: