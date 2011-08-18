NEW YORK Aug 18 The New Zealand dollar fell 2 percent against the U.S. dollar in late afternoon trade in New York on Thursday as the U.S. dollar benefited from safe haven flows.

The New Zealand dollar fell as low as US$0.8199 before paring losses to trade at US$0.8205, according to Reuters data. It was the first time it fell below US$0.82 in four sessions. NZD=D4

The Australian dollar was last down 1.5 percent at US$1.0376 AUD=D4. NZD=D4. (Reporting by Nick Olivari)