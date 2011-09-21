NEW YORK, Sept 21 The New Zealand dollar extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Alan Bollard said the currency is overvalued and that a rise in rates will take time.

Bollard was speaking in New York.

The New Zealand dollar was last down 0.5 percent at US$0.8196, compared with US$0.8207 as Bollard's comments reached investors NZD=D4. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)