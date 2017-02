NEW YORK, Sept 28 The New Zealand dollar extended declines against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Alan Bollard said the kiwi was still overvalued. [ID:nW9E7JH029]

The New Zealand dollar was down 1.6 percent NZD=D4 at US$0.7761, just off the session low of US$0.7758. (Reporting by Nick Olivari)