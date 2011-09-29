NEW YORK, Sept 29 The New Zealand dollar fell to the New York session low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after ratings agency Fitch downgraded New Zealand to 'AA' with stable outlook saying its high level of net external debt was an outlier among its rated peers. [ID:nWNA9679].

The New Zealand dollar was last down 0.4 percent NZD=D4 at US$0.7710, just off the New York session low of US$0.7709. The global session low posted at US$0.7705 in Asian trading. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)