* Brazil c. bank slashes rates, opens door to more cuts
* Brazil's real weakens 0.28 pct against dollar
* Mexico peso weakens 0.33 pct, Chile peso up 0.08 pct
By Peter Murphy
BRASILIA, April 19 Brazil's real fell to a new
2012 low versus the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the country's
central bank surprised investors with a statement raising the
possibility of interest rates falling more than originally
expected this year.
The real fell 0.28 percent to 1.8836 per dollar on
Thursday, its weakest since November. The central bank made a
75-basis-point cut in the Selic benchmark rate late Wednesday
and left the door open for more cuts.
The government also bought back 1.67 billion reais ($885
million) in global 2016 and 2022 bonds denominated in the local
currency, the Treasury said on Thursday. The move reflects the
government's efforts to relieve pressure on the real as
investors flock to Brazil seeking higher bond yields.
Brazil's government has said repeatedly this year it would
act firmly to defend itself against a "tsunami" of foreign cash
flowing into Brazil in search of higher returns while interest
rates in developed countries remain near record lows.
The real, which has weakened 1.25 percent this year, should
settle at around 1.90 to the dollar, said Marcos Trabbold,
operations manager at foreign exchange brokerage B&T in Sao
Paulo.
"Above this it would start to generate inflation so the
government would have to give more thought to what they were
doing," he said. He said that since the latest rate cut took the
real interest rate in Brazil to around 3 percent, the country
has become a less attractive destination for foreign funds.
Real interest rates are equal to the nominal interest rate
minus inflation.
Tepid U.S. economic data which weighed on global stocks
provided a morose backdrop to trading in Latin American
currencies. Investors tend to tread more cautiously in riskier
emerging markets when developed nation indicators look bearish.
Mexico's peso weakened 0.33 percent to 13.22 to the
dollar while Chile's peso strengthened 0.08 percent to
488.2.
(Editing by Asher Levine and James Dalgleish)