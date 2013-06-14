* Brazil's real, Mexico's peso reverse Thursday's gains
* Chile's peso stronger as central bank leaves interst rates
on hold
SAO PAULO, June 14 The Brazilian real and the
Mexican peso lost ground on Friday, partially reversing
Thursday's gains, as traders took profits before next week's
U.S. Federal Federal policy meeting.
Latin American currencies have weakened over the past few
weeks on concerns that the U.S. central bank may soon cut back
on a bond-buying program that has provided a steady source of
U.S. dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets.
Fed policymakers meet Tuesday and Wednesday next week and
may shed light on when the U.S. central bank plans to scale back
its monthly $85 billion bond purchase program.
* The Brazilian real weakened 0.33 percent on
Friday after gaining nearly 1.0 percent on Thursday on the
removal of a tax on foreign-exchange derivatives late on
Wednesday, the latest govenrment move to lift capital controls
and bolster the currency.
* The Mexican peso lost 0.55 percent after rising
the most in nearly two years in the previous session.
* The Chilean peso gained 0.49 percent after the
central bank left interest rates unchanged in a meeting late on
Thursday. The bank also did not signal whether a rate cut is
imminent, traders said.
* The Peruvian sol strengthened 0.26 percent as
companies sought local currency to pay taxes, traders said.
Latin American FX prices at 16:49 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.1396 -0.33 -4.66
Mexico peso 12.6900 -0.55 1.37
Chile peso 492.6000 0.49 -2.82
Colombia peso 1881.6000 0.56 -6.14
Peru sol 2.7230 0.26 -6.32
Argentina peso (interbank) 5.3300 -0.05 -7.83
Argentina peso (parallel) 8.5200 0.35 -20.42