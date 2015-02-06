MILAN Feb 6 Banks are cutting back on the
credit they offer leveraged investors in foreign exchange, after
an eruption in Swiss franc volatility one day last month forced
changes in risk-management models, several industry figures said
on Friday.
In the aftermath of the franc's surge on Jan. 15 -- as much
as 40 percent -- and the losses that resulted, U.S. authorities
imposed a 50 times cap on the leverage retail currency brokers
like FXCM can offer clients.
That means by putting $1 on a currency swing, the client
actually bets up to $50. The rest is effectively provided on
credit by the broker or the broker's banking partners.
No such limits are put on retail FX trading in Europe, or on
the wholesale market, where the stakes are far higher for the
banks and funds betting trillions daily on currency moves.
Several sources with FX trading operations, speaking on the
sidelines of an industry conference in Milan, said the impact of
the volatility caused by the franc meant banks were cutting the
leverage they offer even their most trusted and valuable
clients.
"Whereas a big hedge fund would get 30-40 times leverage
from a bank before, now it might well be half of that," said the
head of sales at one trading house, asking not to be named.
"This is all being driven by the risk-management models.
When volatility rises as much as it has, the banks are slaves to
the models, which say they have to cut back on risk. This has
dominated the past two weeks for us."
Banks are still sifting through the fallout of the franc
move, which meant millions in losses for many clients who had
bet the Swiss National Bank would keep its ceiling on the
franc's value against the euro indefinitely.
Another banking source said the FX world's biggest player,
Citi, had increased margins on other pegged currencies,
including the Danish crown and Hong Kong dollar. A rise in the
margin investors have to put down decreases the rate of
leverage. Citi declined to comment.
"We're doing a lot of business with our existing clients
since the franc move, volatility is good for the industry and
good for profits," said a third industry source.
"But if leverage rates in general are reduced as a result of
this move, that will also have an impact on bottom lines."
