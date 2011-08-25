NEW YORK Aug 25 The euro fell to a fresh New York session low against the dollar on Thursday as the initial euphoria faded after news that Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) said it would invest $5 billion in Bank of America (BAC.N).

The euro was last at $1.44137, little changed from the prior close, on electronic trading platform EBS after going as low as $1.43970 in New York trading, down from a New York peak of $1.44574 after the Berkshire news.

The global session low posted at $1.43895 with the global session peak at $1.4475 in earlier trade. EUR=EBS (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)