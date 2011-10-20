NEW YORK Oct 20 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Thursday as investors expressed doubts on any resolutions to the sovereign debt crisis which has now been battering confidence in the euro zone for months.

Earlier a media report said the German government had not ruled out a postponement of the EU summit planned for this Sunday [ID:nL5E7LK421].

After news of the report reached investors, senior EU sources and the Austrian Finance Ministry said they were unaware of any plan to postpone Sunday's EU summit. [ID:nV9E7J301C] and [ID:nB5E7LJ00B].

The euro was last down 0.5 percent at $1.3680 after going as low as 1.3669 EUR=. (Reporting by Nick Olivari)