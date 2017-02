NEW YORK, July 24 The euro trimmed losses against the dollar on Tuesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing expanded at its slowest pace in 19 months.

The euro inched up to $1.2105 after the data, down 0.1 percent on the day, from $1.2095 just before. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)