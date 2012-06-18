NEW YORK, June 18 The euro hit fresh session
lows against the dollar and yen on Monday after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected any loosening in the terms of
Greece's bailout agreement.
Merkel also said she does not see any reason to speak about
a fresh aid package for Greece on top of the two bailout deals
earlier.
The euro fell to session lows at $1.2560 following Merkel's
remarks and was last at $1.2567, down 0.5 percent. Against the
yen, the euro dropped to the day's low of 99.13 yen. It last
changed hands at 99.18, down 0.3 percent.
