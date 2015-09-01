TOKYO, Sept 1 Stung by last week's sharp dollar
plunge, Japanese retail foreign exchange traders collectively
know as "Mrs Watanabe" have been shy about taking their hallmark
contrarian stance, meaning less bargain hunting support for the
greenback.
Margin-trading Mrs Watanabe took a drubbing on Aug. 24, when
the dollar tumbled nearly 5 percent to a seven-month low of
116.15 yen as risk aversion triggered by a rout in
Chinese equity markets heavily favoured the safe-haven Japanese
currency.
"The plunge resulted in forcing day traders into massive
rounds of dollar-selling to cut their losses," said Takuya
Kanda, senior researcher at Tokyo's Gaitame.com Research, a
research arm of a platform provider for retail traders.
Online brokerages estimated that retail investors' total
open interest on Aug. 24 fell by roughly 20 percent from the
previous day.
"Mrs Watanabe likely won't make a full comeback until a
trend is reformed and the market stabilises somewhat," Kanda at
Gaitame.com Research said.
The U.S. dollar has since clawed back but has struggled to
stay above the 121.00 yen threshold. As of Tuesday, it traded at
120.74 yen after briefly touching 121.76 yen on Friday.
"The 200-day moving average was a support level prior to the
dollar/yen slide but now it represents a key resistance level,
and it triggers substantial selling in its vicinity," said
Masahiro Ito, general manager of FX sales and marketing at
Central Tanshi FX, a provider of trading platforms for retail
investors.
The dollar's 200-day moving average stood at around 120.80
yen.
Still, considering that the dollar was trading above a
two-month high of 125 yen just three weeks ago, and with
divergence in U.S. and Japanese monetary policies likely to
support the greenback in the long term, the cheaper currency
offered a bargain hunting chance for some.
"Our index based on sentiment currently shows that 62
percent of global retail clients favour going long on dollar/yen
while 38 percent prefer going short," said Junichi Ishikawa, a
market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"Last week's dollar/yen plunge was such that it was natural
for some to instinctively buy the dollar," Ishikawa said.
Japanese retail margin traders have come to represent a
significant force in the foreign exchange market.
According to data compiled by the Financial Futures
Association of Japan, monthly average trading volume in 2015 was
501.7 trillion yen ($4.16 trillion), up from a monthly average
of 176.5 trillion yen in 2009.
Japanese retail trading accounts have increased
significantly to 4.78 million in early 2014 from 2.75 million in
2010, according to the Yano Research Institute.
($1 = 120.7400 yen)
