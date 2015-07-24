CANADA STOCKS-TSX seesaws as financials gain, energy retreats
TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock was little changed on Thursday as heavyweight financial sector shares gained, while lower oil prices weighed on the energy group.
NEW YORK, July 24 The dollar trimmed its gains against a basket of currencies on Friday as an unexpected fall in domestic new home sales in June raised doubts about the strength of the U.S. economy and whether the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates by year-end.
The dollar index was last up 0.29 percent on the day at 97.395, below an intraday peak of 97.622.
U.S. new home sales fell to their lowest level in seven months in June at an annualized pace of 482,000 units. Economists had forecast a June reading of 546,000 annualized units.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock was little changed on Thursday as heavyweight financial sector shares gained, while lower oil prices weighed on the energy group.
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3338, or 74.97 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve TORONTO, March 23 The Canadian dollar dipped against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices fell but the loonie traded in a narrow range as investors awaited a vote on a U.S. healthcare replacement later in the day. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, hovered above four-month lows, with a recovery reined in by investor concerns that Organization of