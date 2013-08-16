PRECIOUS-Gold falls under pressure from U.S. rate rise prospects
* Support for gold around $1,210, the 100-day moving average * Fed's Yellen reinforces U.S. rate hike expectations (Recasts; updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Pratima Desai NEW YORK/LONDON, March 6 Gold fell for the third straight session on Monday, but hovered above Friday's two-week low, pressured by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that reinforced expectations of an increase to U.S. interest rates this